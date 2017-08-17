Stewart was called up to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Despite a couple rough outings recently, Stewart has been pitching well for Double-A Chattanooga since coming off the disabled list (knee) in late June. On the year, the 22-year-old accumulated a 4.01 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 74 innings. One area of concern lies in the fact that he's only managed to strike out 52 batters, while walking 42. His command hasn't been present for much of the season, but if he's able to find control and display the ability to miss bats in Rochester, Stewart could work his way up to the majors in the coming seasons.