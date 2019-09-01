Stewart was recalled by the Twins on Sunday.

Stewart has worked 22.1 innings with the big-league club this season racking up a 5.64 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with just seven strikeouts across 22.1 innings. In his most recent stint with the team, he worked as a reliever, a role he's likely to fill with the team for the remainder of the season.

