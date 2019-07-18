Stewart was recalled by the Twins on Thursday.

Stewart owns a respectable 4.15 ERA in 17.1 innings of work for the Twins this season, but he's struck out just 5.8 percent of opposing hitters. His 19.5 percent strikeout rate for Triple-A Rochester is much better (though far from impressive), but it's come with a 6.28 ERA. Matt Magill was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories