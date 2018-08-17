Stewart is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Adalberto Mejia is without a timetable to return after hitting the disabled list last week due to nerve irritation in his elbow, so Stewart will earn a second turn through the rotation after making his MLB debut Aug. 12, which also came against Detroit. The 2013 first-round pick wasn't particularly effective in that outing, lasting just 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on eight hits and one walk. The 23-year-old's numbers haven't been much better at Triple-A Rochester this season (3.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.7 K/9), rendering him a rather undesirable option outside of AL-only formats while he's up with the big club.