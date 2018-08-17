Twins' Kohl Stewart: Receives another start
Stewart is listed as the Twins' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Adalberto Mejia is without a timetable to return after hitting the disabled list last week due to nerve irritation in his elbow, so Stewart will earn a second turn through the rotation after making his MLB debut Aug. 12, which also came against Detroit. The 2013 first-round pick wasn't particularly effective in that outing, lasting just 4.1 innings and giving up three runs on eight hits and one walk. The 23-year-old's numbers haven't been much better at Triple-A Rochester this season (3.98 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.7 K/9), rendering him a rather undesirable option outside of AL-only formats while he's up with the big club.
More News
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Saddled with loss in first MLB outing•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Heading to majors•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Continues increased strikeout rate•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Increases strikeouts in first two starts•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Returns from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...