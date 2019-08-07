Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Stewart owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings with the Twins this season. He'll replace Cody Stashak, who tossed 1.2 innings of relief Tuesday, on the roster and in the bullpen.

