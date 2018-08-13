Twins' Kohl Stewart: Saddled with loss in first MLB outing
Stewart allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings Sunday as he took the loss against the Tigers.
After beginning the game with four scoreless innings, Stewart fell apart in the fifth, as he surrendered three runs on four hits in his big-league debut. He figures to stick in the rotation for at least one more start, as both Aaron Slegers (shoulder) and Adaberto Mejia (elbow) don't appear close to returning from the 10-day disabled list. When Minnesota's starting rotation returns to health, expect Stewart to head down to Triple-A Rochester.
