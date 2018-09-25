Twins' Kohl Stewart: Set for primary pitching duties Tuesday
Stewart is expected to serve as the Twins' primary pitcher Tuesday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
After opening his MLB career with four starts, Stewart has remained a de facto rotation member while shifting to the bullpen in September with the Twins experimenting with the opener strategy first popularized by the Rays. The arrangement has worked favorably thus far for Stewart, who has given up four runs (three earned) and allowed 17 baserunners over 14.1 innings in three relief appearances. The Twins have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's contest, but Stewart should be available for around 75-to-90 pitches once he replaces the opener.
