Twins' Kohl Stewart: Set to start second spring game
Stewart will start against the Rays on Saturday, the nightcap of the Twins' first day of spring training games, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 24-year-old got his first cup of coffee in the majors last season, impressing the Twins' brass with a 3.68 ERA in four starts and four relief appearances. Despite the strong debut, Minnesota added multiple veteran starters to the mix, which could keep Stewart from cracking the rotation out of spring training. He could fill a long relief role with a strong spring, though there's a good chance that he'll spend a bit more time in the minors before coming up to the big leagues for good.
