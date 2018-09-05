Twins' Kohl Stewart: Shines as primary pitcher
Stewart gave up three hits and issued one walk over five scoreless innings in relief during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Astros. He also struck out three in the 73-pitch outing.
Stewart's first four outings with the Twins had come as a starter, but he was instead deployed as a "primary pitcher" Tuesday, a role that Zack Littell also filled for the big club Sunday against the Rangers. The rookie's chances of picking up his first big-league win went out the window after opener Trevor May was tagged for four runs in the first inning, but Stewart did well to prevent the game from turning into a blowout. Despite coming out of the bullpen, Stewart actually worked longer in the contest than he had in any of his four starts, so it doesn't appear the new usage pattern will dramatically alter his fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.
