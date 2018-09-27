Twins' Kohl Stewart: Shut down for season
Stewart was shut down for the remainder of the season Wednesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Stewart is healthy, but he's tossed a combined 145.1 innings this season after throwing only 82 in 2017, prompting the Twins to shut the young righty down in order to preserve him heading into the offseason. He held his own in his first taste of the majors this season, compiling a 3.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB across 36.2 innings (four starts, four relief appearances).
