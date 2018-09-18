Stewart (2-1) allowed one unearned run on three hits and three walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Stewart entered the game prior to the second inning and went on to deliver the finest outing of his young career. Although he struggled to throw strikes at times, he invited plenty of weak contact and was only scored upon after an error from Eddie Rosario in the fourth inning. It was a nice bounce-back performance from Stewart, who was touched up for three earned runs in just 3.1 innings during his previous outing. His next start is currently scheduled for next Tuesday against this same Detroit club.