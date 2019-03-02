Twins' Kohl Stewart: Struggles with command
Stewart two runs on three hits and thee walks with zero strikeouts over two innings during Saturday's spring game against the Nationals.
Stewart also threw a wild pitch but was able to limit the damage by not allowing an extra-base hit. The 24-year-old has made three appearances this spring and has given up three runs on six hits and five walks across 4.2 innings, while recording only one strikeout.
