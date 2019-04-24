Stewart will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Stewart was competing for a rotation spot in spring training but was sent back to Rochester in early March. The 24-year-old had a 3.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB over 36.2 innings (four starts) during his debut campaign with the Twins in 2018.