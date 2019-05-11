Stewart will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins hinted that Stewart may be called up to start one of Saturday's contests, and they made it official Friday evening. He didn't fare well in his first start this season in the big leagues, surrendering five runs while fanning one over six innings April 24 against Houston, so he'll look for a better result this time around.