Twins' Kohl Stewart: Tosses six scoreless innings in relief
Stewart struck out five in six scoreless innings in relief Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing two hits and no walks while not factoring into the decision.
Stewart entered the game in the second inning in relief of Gabriel Moya and proceeded to shut out the Tigers on 75 pitches (48 strikes) through six innings. This is the fourth consecutive time Stewart has pitched in long relief, going 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings in that span. In eight appearances (four starts) this season the young right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP to go along with a 24:18 K:BB in 36.2 innings. It's possible he enters a game over the weekend in a similar relief role.
More News
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Set for primary pitching duties Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Six strong innings in win over Tigers•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Shines as primary pitcher•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Early exit in no-decision against Cleveland•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: Continues to struggle•
-
Twins' Kohl Stewart: 'Fairly likely' to get another start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...