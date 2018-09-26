Stewart struck out five in six scoreless innings in relief Tuesday against the Tigers, allowing two hits and no walks while not factoring into the decision.

Stewart entered the game in the second inning in relief of Gabriel Moya and proceeded to shut out the Tigers on 75 pitches (48 strikes) through six innings. This is the fourth consecutive time Stewart has pitched in long relief, going 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings in that span. In eight appearances (four starts) this season the young right-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP to go along with a 24:18 K:BB in 36.2 innings. It's possible he enters a game over the weekend in a similar relief role.