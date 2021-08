Barraclough's contract was selected by the Twins on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Barraclough signed a minor-league contract with the Twins in mid-June and posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 22 innings across 18 relief appearances at Triple-A St. Paul. The 31-year-old will now be available to make his first major-league appearance since 2019 as part of Minnesota's bullpen.