Farmer went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

After a 23-game span with no homers, Farmer's gone deep in two of his last three games. The infielder is up to six long balls, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored and one stolen base while slashing .246/.313/.393 over 66 contests this season. Farmer should remain a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitchers, but he may lose more time against righties once Jorge Polanco (hamstring) returns from the injured list.