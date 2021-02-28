Garlick (oblique) is among the Twins' available reserves for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

While he was still a member of the Phillies, Garlick finished the past season on the injured list with a right oblique strain, but his availability for the Twins' spring opener indicates that he's fully healthy heading into 2021. Garlick is expected to replace starting right fielder Max Kepler midway through Sunday's contest in what will be first opportunity to impress in his bid for a bench role on the Twins' Opening Day roster.