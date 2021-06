Garlick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional run scored and three strikeouts during Tuesday's 7-4 loss at Baltimore.

The 29-year-old put the Twins on the board with a solo shot during the third inning, and he scored again during the seventh on a single from Alex Kirillof. Garlick has a .253/.284/.494 slash line with four home runs, nine RBI and 15 runs, and he could continue to see regular playing time given Minnesota's injuries in the outfield.