Twins' Kyle Garlick: Could return from IL shortly
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garlick (calf) is 3-for-9 with a double in two games for Triple-A St. Paul. He will travel to be with the Twins in Oakland, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It sounds like Garlick will activated from the IL as early as Monday, but the exact timetable isn't certain. He could immediately fit into the mix in left field.
