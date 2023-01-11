Garlick was designated for assignment by the Twins on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

As a result of the Twins officially signing Carlos Correa on Wednesday, Garlick was DFA'd to make room for the shortstop on the 40-man roster. Garlick will now either report to Triple-A St. Paul, get claimed by another team, or get released outright, the last of which seems very unlikely. The outfielder appeared in 66 games with Minnesota in 2022, batting .233 with nine homers, 18 RBI and 23 runs over 150 at-bats.