The Twins announced that Garlick was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to right calf tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-1 with a base hit, a walk and a run before departing.

Garlick's injury looked to have occurred at some point during his second plate appearance of the afternoon. After taking his base upon drawing a walk, Garlick was visited by a trainer before Trevor Larnach came off the bench to pinch run for him. The 30-year-old can be viewed as day-to-day with the injury.