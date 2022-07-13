Garlick will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Garlick will be starting for just the second time since being activated from the 10-day injured list June 19. He'll be filling in as the Twins' starting right fielder in place of Max Kepler, who exited Tuesday's loss with a bruised right knee. Even if Kepler's injury proves to be more serious than anticipated, the righty-hitting Garlick likely wouldn't be in line for anything more than a short-side platoon role in the Minnesota outfield.