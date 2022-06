Garlick left Friday's game against the Blue Jays with a mild left hamstring strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He went 3-for-3 with two home runs before suffering the injury.

Garlick, who was playing because Max Kepler (unvaccinated) is ineligible to play in Toronto, may have had the best game of his career before suffering this injury. It's unclear how much more time Garlick will be forced to miss.