Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Sunday's win over the Rays that Garlick's (calf) injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garlick exited Sunday's matchup in the third inning due to right calf tightness, and Baldelli's assessment seems to indicate that there's a possibility the outfielder will require an IL stint. If the 30-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon would presumably serve as the top depth options in Minnesota's outfield.