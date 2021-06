Garlick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Garlick went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees, but he's apparently dealing with an injury that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Gilberto Celestino was called up by Minnesota in a corresponding move.