Garlick will start in left field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Despite striking out three times in four plate appearances while starting in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, Garlick will be elevated to the leadoff spot for the first time this season. The leadoff assignment comes while the Twins are opposing a left-handed starting pitcher (Tarik Skubal), but the righty-hitting Garlick will likely continue to find himself on the bench in most games when Minnesota faces righties.