Garlick left Monday's game against the Tigers with right rib inflammation, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Garlick took two at-bats Monday before departing the contest. The extent of his injury is not yet known, so it remains to be seen if he will miss any additional time.
