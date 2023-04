Garlick is expected to be added to the Twins' 40-man roster Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garlick will apparently get the call to help replace Kyle Farmer, who needs dental surgery after getting struck in the face by a pitch Wednesday against the White Sox. Garlick owns a career .229 batting average and .281 on-base percentage in 345 major-league plate appearances, but he has popped 17 home runs. The 31-year-old outfielder will probably be used mostly as a bench bat.