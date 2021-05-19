Garlick will start in right field and bat eighth Wednesday against the White Sox.

Garlick has seen most of his starts against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll draw into the lineup for a second straight game against a right-hander (Lucas Giolito) after facing off against Lance Lynn in Tuesday's 5-4 win. Though he's gone 0-for-9 over his past two starts and is sitting on an underwhelming .269 on-base average for the season, Garlick looks poised to stick in a near-everyday role for the time being due to the Twins' lack of healthy alternatives in the outfield. All of Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) currently reside on the injured list.