Garlick may still need surgery to repair a sports hernia, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It's a unique injury that he's dealing with, and I think we're going to be feeling it out till the very end," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Garlick went on the injured list with a sport hernia on June 9. It's not a good sign that he doesn't have a timetable for a return at this point and it sounds like there's a risk he could miss the rest of the season.