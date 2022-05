The Twins placed Garlick on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right calf strain.

Garlick's move to the IL doesn't come as a major surprise after manager Rocco Baldelli suggested that the injury the outfielder sustained in Sunday's win over the Rays was more than a minor concern. The degree of Garlick's calf strain isn't known, but he'll likely be sidelined for more than the minimum amount of time if he isn't able to resume baseball activities within the next few days.