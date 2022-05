Interim manager Jayce Tingler said Wednesday that Garlick could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garlick landed on the injured list with a strained right calf May 2, but he's recently ramped up his rehab program and is nearing game action. Given it's been a relatively short absence, the 30-year-old shouldn't require much time in the minors to get back up to speed.