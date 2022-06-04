Garlick (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Garlick was dominant during Friday's win over Toronto, as he went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBI. However, he exited the game with a mild left hamstring strain and won't be in the lineup a day later. Nick Gordon, Mark Contreras and Trevor Larnach will start in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Hits two homers, gets injured•
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Leading off against lefty•
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Activated from injured list•
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Could return from IL shortly•
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Rehab assignment begins Friday•
-
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Nearing rehab assignment•