Garlick (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garlick has been on the 10-day injured list since June 4 due to a left hamstring strain, but he's making steady progress and will clear another hurdle Wednesday by embarking on a rehab stint. He figures to need at least a few games in the minors before being activated from the IL.