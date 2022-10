The Twins transferred Garlick (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Garlick wasn't able to take part in any minor-league rehab games after he was placed on the IL on Sept. 16 with the left wrist sprain, and even though he's likely made some progress in his recovery over the past two and a half weeks, the Twins won't have him return in 2022. He'll wrap up his second season in Minnesota with a .233/.284/.433 slash line and nine home runs over 162 plate appearances.