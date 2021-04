Garlick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Garlick went 5-for-12 with a double and three runs while hitting out of the two hole in each of the Twins' last three games, but he still looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Jake Cave. Each of Garlick's three starts came against left-handed pitchers, but he'll take a seat Sunday in favor of Cave with right-hander Chris Flexen on the hill for Seattle.