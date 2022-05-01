Garlick will serve as Minnesota's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Sunday's game against the Rays.

After going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win, Garlick will be rewarded with a second straight start. With southpaw Josh Fleming on the hill for Tampa Bay, lefty-hitting Trevor Larnach will bow out of the lineup to make room for Garlick, who could fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield or at designated hitter while Miguel Sano (knee) and Alex Kirilloff (wrist) are banged up.