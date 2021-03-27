Garlick and Brent Rooker are in competition for the final spot in Minnesota's outfield, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Garlick is hitting .314 (11-for-35) with five home runs this spring.

It would be a surprise if the Twins picked Garlick (at age 29 a minor league journeyman) over Rooker since Rooker is a top prospect who showed a spark last season by hitting .316/.381/.579 in seven games before suffering a season-ending broken right forearm. Still, Garlick has been impressive this spring and has put himself in position for an early callup if he's sent to Triple-A.