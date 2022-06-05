site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-kyle-garlick-still-out-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Still out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garlick (hamstring) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
He suffered a left hamstring strain after hitting two homers in Friday's game and hasn't played since. Prior to the two-homer game, Garlick had hit .194 with one home run over his last 14 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read