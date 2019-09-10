Twins' Kyle Gibson: Activated from IL

Gibson (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gibson isn't slated to toe the rubber until Thursday against Washington, but the Twins have elected to bring him off the injured list a few days before his outing. He was placed on the 10-day IL on Sept. 1 due to ulcerative colitis.

