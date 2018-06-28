Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs despite seven strikeouts in loss
Gibson (2-6) allowed five runs on 11 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through seven innings in a loss Wednesday to the White Sox.
Gibson was at least able to eat some innings for the Twins bullpen, but the White Sox just kept making solid contact against him. Just two of the 11 hits went for extra bases -- a Leury Garcia double and a Jose Abreu home run -- but the White Sox still managed to chip away for three run-scoring innings. This start broke a three-start quality start streak, but Gibson has still lasted into the seventh inning four times in the last six starts. Gibson has pitched much better than his record this season and will carry a 3.48 ERA in to Monday's start against the Brewers.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Shuts down Cleveland for win•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes loss despite quality start Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out eight over seven scoreless•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Quality start in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...