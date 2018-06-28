Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs despite seven strikeouts in loss

Gibson (2-6) allowed five runs on 11 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through seven innings in a loss Wednesday to the White Sox.

Gibson was at least able to eat some innings for the Twins bullpen, but the White Sox just kept making solid contact against him. Just two of the 11 hits went for extra bases -- a Leury Garcia double and a Jose Abreu home run -- but the White Sox still managed to chip away for three run-scoring innings. This start broke a three-start quality start streak, but Gibson has still lasted into the seventh inning four times in the last six starts. Gibson has pitched much better than his record this season and will carry a 3.48 ERA in to Monday's start against the Brewers.