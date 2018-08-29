Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs in loss to Cleveland

Gibson (7-11) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks across 5.1 innings Tuesday while taking the loss against Cleveland. He struck out four.

Gibson allowed a steady stream of baserunners on the evening and was scored upon in three different innings. He threw just 58 percent of his pitches for strikes and could've suffered an even worse fate if not for 11 groundball outs. Gibson has struggled over his last two outings, allowing nine earned runs across 10 combined innings in a pair of losses. His ERA has risen to 3.79 ahead of his next scheduled start this weekend against the Rangers.