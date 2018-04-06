Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows one earned run in short outing

Gibson allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Mariners.

Gibson wasn't able to follow up his impressive season debut with an equal performance, but this was far from a disaster outing. He induced only four swinging strikes--down from 17 in his first start-- but kept the Mariners without any extra-base hits and surrendered only one walk. If he can continue to limit home runs and walks--both of which have held him back in past seasons-- he could take the step forward that many have expected of him.