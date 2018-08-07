Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows six in loss to Cleveland

Gibson (5-9) surrendered six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings Monday as he was saddled with the loss against the Indians.

Gibson allowed the Indians to plate two runs in the first inning and four in the fourth before exiting the ballgame. He didn't receive much help from his offense, as he left with a 6-0 deficit. After recording a quality start his last time out (July 31) against Cleveland, he failed to keep his team in the game. Gibson sits with a 3.60 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 135:56 K:BB over 140 innings heading into his next appearance.