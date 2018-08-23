Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows three homers in loss
Gibson fell to 7-10 on the season after going just 4.2 innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He allowed seven runs, four of them earned, on seven hits (including three homers) and four walks while striking out five.
The Sox got to Gibson throughout his start, with Nicky Delmonico hitting a solo shot in the second and Tim Anderson adding another in the fourth. He was pulled in the bottom of the fifth after retiring just two of the nine Chicago hitters who came to the plate. Adam Engel added a two-run shot as part of a five-run inning in that frame. Those three homers represent a season high for Gibson, who still has a solid 3.63 ERA despite Wednesday's poor outing. He'll look to get back on track Tuesday in Cleveland.
