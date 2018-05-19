Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows two homers in second loss

Gibson (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Brewers.

A big part of Gibson's success entering Friday was his ability to keep the ball in the yard. Gibson posted HR/9 marks under 1.0 in each of his first two full seasons with the Twins, not coincidentally his two best seasons in the majors, and he had allowed just two homers in his first eight starts of 2018. The Brewers doubled that total in just three innings, as Ji-Man Choi and Jesus Aguilar both went deep. Gibson walked at least four batters for the fourth time this season as well as his ERA jumped over a half a point to 3.96.