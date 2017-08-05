Twins' Kyle Gibson: Called up for Saturday's start
Gibson was called up after Friday's game and will start Saturday against Texas, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Gibson will get the first shot at replacing the recently traded Jaime Garcia in the rotation. He owned a terrible 6.08 ERA in his first 18 starts before getting the boot, but Gibson was excellent in three turns for Triple-A Rochester, where he struck out 23 and allowed just four runs in 17.1 innings.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...