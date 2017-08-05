Twins' Kyle Gibson: Called up for Saturday's start

Gibson was called up after Friday's game and will start Saturday against Texas, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Gibson will get the first shot at replacing the recently traded Jaime Garcia in the rotation. He owned a terrible 6.08 ERA in his first 18 starts before getting the boot, but Gibson was excellent in three turns for Triple-A Rochester, where he struck out 23 and allowed just four runs in 17.1 innings.