Twins' Kyle Gibson: Continues strong spring

Gibson continued his strong spring by giving up just one run over five innings Thursday to lower his ERA to 1.80.

Gibson has seven strikeouts and no walks in ten innings this spring. He'll begin the season as the fourth starter but will move to the fifth starter role when Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury a month or so into the season. Gibson's spring could be a carryover from the second half of last year when he went 7-3 with a 3.76 ERA and increased his strikeouts from 5.6 K/9 to 8.2 K/9.