Twins' Kyle Gibson: Dealing with E. coli

Gibson is recovering from E. coli, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gibson's illness originally came out due to his unavailability for TwinsFest, but now there's finally a name to the issue at hand. This doesn't seem like an issue that will keep him out of spring training much if at all, but more information on his status should come forth as he moves along in his recovery process at the team's facility in Fort Myers.

